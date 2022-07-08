The Corrections Foundation (Florida) recently awarded the first Louie L. Wainwright Scholarship, worth $2,500, to Clarissa Davis, a former Warren County resident.
The daughter of Elder Plummer Talley and Evangelist Emily Talley of Baskerville, Va., Davis was a former educator at New Beginnings Learning Center in Warrenton and Above & Beyond in Henderson.
She holds an associates degree in the Criminal Justice field and is currently attending the University of South Florida to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. Davis is also continuing her education at Living Waters Biblical Institute in Cleveland, Ohio, to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies/Ministry of Arts.
Davis began working in the field of Corrections in 2014, volunteering and completing an internship in correctional institutions. In 2015, she began working as a corrections officer in the Lawrenceville, Va. Corrections Facility.
In 2019, her career took her to Bartow, Fla., where she worked as a juvenile detention officer.
Davis was ordained and licensed to minister in 2020. She has been with the Florida Department of Corrections at Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Fla., since April 2021, serving dual roles as a classification officer and chaplain.
According to its website, the Louie L. Wainwright Scholarship is named for Louie Wainwright, who was the acknowledged dean of American Correctional Administrators and served as secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections for 25 years. He received the American Correctional Association’s highest tribute, the E.R. Cass Award for outstanding service. He was also awarded the 1986 Accreditation Achievement Award for the Commission of Accreditation for Corrections. Wainwright was appointed to the Corrections Foundation Board in 2001 and re-appointed as president for consecutive terms until his passing in December 2021.
The annual scholarship will award $1,000-$2,500, depending on availability of funds, to a FDC employee or contractor, who provides services for FDC on FDC premises, attends an accredited public or private college or university in a degree or certification-seeking program focused on criminal justice or corrections, and intends to establish or further his or her career in the Florida Department of Corrections.
