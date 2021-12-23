North Carolina is experiencing another rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta varient, primarily in people who are not vaccinated. In addition, a new variant, Omicron, that appears to be more contagious, has emerged globally.
With an increase in COVID-19 cases in mind, the Warren County Health Department offers tips for holding safe gatherings for Christmas and the other winter holidays in order to protect yourself, and your family and friends:
• Get vaccinated before gathering and attending events. Get your booster when eligible. Layer protection with a flu shot. The health department indicates that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the chances of getting the virus and provide significant protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.
• Get tested if you have symptoms, and before and after gathering or traveling, even if you are vaccinated.
• Wear a mask indoors, even if you are vaccinated.
For more information, visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services at www.ncdhhs.gov.
