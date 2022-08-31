The Mobile Care Clinic began operating in Warren County in June to offer behavioral health and substance use services, education, information and care coordination at locations more convenient to local residents. The mobile clinic is made possible through a partnership between managed care organization Eastpointe and Holt Assessment Services.
In 2021, Warren County partnered with Eastpointe to manage publicly-funded services for county residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Eastpointe describes its role as a managed care organization partnering with community agencies, licensed independent practitioners and hospitals to help the uninsured and those on Medicaid to obtain comprehensive, effective treatment that is essential for their well-being.
Terrell Alston, Eastpointe senior administrator of network relations and special incentives, said that the managed care organization partners with more than 600 providers across North Carolina. The organization’s partner, Holt Assessment Services, LLC, of Roanoke Rapids, will be operating the local Mobile Care Clinic.
The local mobile clinic is made possible through a grant which the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services awarded to Eastpointe to address substance abuse prevention and treatment, Alston said. The grant allowed for the purchase of a total of six mobile units. He added that Eastpointe notified the state that it would have the mobile units among the 10 counties in its catchment, or the geographical area that it covers.
The Mobile Care Clinic in Warren County is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. according to the following schedule:
• Mondays and Fridays: Food Lion parking lot, 1202 US Hwy. 158 business west, Norlina
• Tuesdays and Thursdays: Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton
• Wednesdays: former Just Save parking lot, 307 E. Macon St., Warrenton
• First and Third Saturdays: Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton
Shelia Holt of Holt Assessment Services indicated that the mobile clinic is designed for people of all ages, children through senior adults. It offers services that include comprehensive clinical assessments, substance abuse assessments, individual, family and group therapy, psychiatric evaluations if needed, referrals for additional services if needed, and medication management.
The mobile clinic is staffed at all times by a North Carolina-certified peer support specialist and North Carolina-licensed clinical addition specialist. A psychiatrist will be available by phone if needed. A nurse practitioner and licensed clinical social worker will be on site at times.
Having the Mobile Care Clinic in the community allows the general public to just walk in for services, Holt said. Medicaid, Medicare, most private insurances, and no insurance are accepted.
“A lot of people have already taken advantage of (the mobile clinic),” Holt said.
People who do not have transportation may call 252-541-3833 or the Mobile Care Clinic at 252-257-5121, and it will be arranged.
The first step in the process of helping clients is an assessment, which will allow the mobile clinic’s team of healthcare providers to determine which services would be best, or those for which they meet the criteria. Services will be available on site, or, if needed, clients will be referred to providers that offer them.
Holt noted that the mobile clinic has partnered with a pharmacy so that medications can be delivered to clients.
“This will eliminate barriers,” she said.
Making services more convenient for local residents and eliminating barriers that could prevent anyone from receiving the care they need are among the major reasons why Eastpointe and Holt Assessment Services brought the Mobile Care Clinic to Warren County.
“Regardless of whether people have insurance or not, they can receive services,” Holt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.