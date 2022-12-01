Incident reports
• On Nov. 8, Murray T. Comly reported credit card/automated teller machine fraud at the ATM on West Ridgeway St., Warrenton. He reported that $1,069 was taken from his debit card.
• On Nov. 8, Leon Richardson reported identity thefts. Identity documents were taken from a Riddley Powell Road, Macon, address.
• On Nov. 8, Marvin Lukes Brown reported that a lug wrench and gallon of chainsaw oil from a truck at a Duke Drive, Norlina, address.
• On Nov. 7, burglary/breaking and entering was reported at a U.S. Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, address.
• On Nov. 2, Joel Everhart reported identity theft. He reported that his information was used to change an account.
• On Nov. 7, Gene McRae Hudgins, Jr. reported larceny at a Lyons Court, Macon, address. He reported that a revolver and Apple Airpods were stolen.
• On Nov. 5, Joyce Hargrove Tate reported discharge of a weapon into occupied property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Tower Road, Norlina, address. She reported that two automobiles were damaged.
• On Nov. 6, Angela Harris Richardson reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Greentown Ave., Warrenton, address. She reported damage to automobiles.
• On Nov. 1, Warren County High School reported a bomb threat.
