JOHN FRANKS/The Warren Record
Firefighters and first responders from Warrenton Rural and Norlina volunteer fire departments respond with Warren County Emergency Medical Services to this two-vehicle wreck on Ridgeway-Warrenton Road on Thursday, March 24, shortly after 9:30 p.m Upon arrival, they found one patient ejected and pinned underneath this vehicle. Rescue personnel used airbags to raise the vehicle to extricate the patient, who was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Macon Rural VFD set up the landing zone . Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Norlina Police Department, Warrenton Police Department, and N.C. State Highway Patrol also responded.
