The National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held on Saturday, May 14.
Warren County residents may participate by placing non-perishable food donations in a bag by their mailboxes. Local contributions will benefit Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry.
According to the United States Postal Service website, all non-perishable donations are welcome, but foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole gain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and choose dinners and 100 percent fruit juice top the list of most needed items.
The most wanted foods include:
• Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)
• Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese)
• Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils)
• Pasta, rice cereal
• Canned fruits
• 100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)
• Canned vegetables
• Cooking oil
• Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads)
What not to give:
• Rusty or unlabeled cans
• Glass containers
• Perishable items
• Homemade items
• Expired items
•Noncommercial canned or packaged items
• Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda
• Open or used items
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.