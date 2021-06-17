The Organization to Support the Arts, Infrastructure, and Learning (O’Sail) on Lake Gaston has awarded $16,600 to four local nonprofit organizations within the Lake Gaston community.
The Wildwood Foundation, Gaston Volunteer Fire Department, Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Gaston Foundation were awarded grant funds to support projects, equipment, training, and community resources around Lake Gaston.
The Lake Gaston Wildwood Foundation received $750 for the building of three new Community Cupboards to offer additional ease of access and privacy for those in need of free and donated resources.
The Gaston Volunteer Fire Department will use its award of $850 to send 10 junior firefighters to the NC Youth Fire Academy.
With its 5,000 award, the Lake Gaston Foundation will continue to support the improvement and installation of infrastructure that will complement the emerging demands for zero-emission transportation that electric vehicle technology affords.
Long Bridge Fire Department received $10,000 for the outfitting of fire boats and dive teams on Lake Gaston. These funds will equip the dive teams with new dive suits, cold weather dry suits, tanks, regulators and miscellaneous dive equipment such as ropes, buoys and markers.
Funds are raised annually by O’Sail and a team of volunteers during various fundraising events throughout the year, with the largest event being The Crossing. The Crossing 2021 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m. beginning at Eaton Ferry Marina on Lake Gaston. Registration is now open. Event details, rules, and registration requirements can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-crossing-2021-tickets-150410197951?aff=ebdssbeac.
