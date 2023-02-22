A review of county priorities, accomplishments, and department updates were among topics covered during a work session held by the board of county commissioners on Feb. 15.
The Hayes Group, which assisted the county in developing its current strategic plan, facilitated the meeting.
An overview of economic development presented by Charla Duncan, director of Community and Economic Development, considered quality of life, housing support and access, consumer food access and security, doing more with justice-involved programs, education and workforce development, healthcare access, and factors leading to generational poverty, among others.
Dan Parks with the Hayes Group said that as his company spoke with commissioners about economic development, the following factors came up: quality of education; skilled workforce; physical infrastructure; quality of place; supply of capital; cost of doing business; investment of research and development; and leadership/governance.
Parks said leadership was the defining difference in getting things done and engaging partners and the whole community across the whole county.
County commissioners’ economic development priorities based on Hayes Group interviews were noted as being — education: having top-notch schools, perhaps a co-op program for high school students; housing for the workforce; community: citizens being informed about economic development activities, alleviate Warren County as a food desert; agribusiness: perhaps a way for farmers to share equipment which could benefit small farmers; tourism/hospitality: agritourism, bike trails as an example; particular resources: recent purchase of the Warrenton Lions Den for the farmers market, need for the S-line rail stop in Norlina, and broadband.
County Manager Vincent Jones reviewed strategic plan accomplishments over the past year.
They included: Leadership & Governance — conducting joint meetings with the school board and the three county municipalities; establishing a county newsletter; updating and adopting a comprehensive land use plan and personnel manual; included a “living wage” for full-time county positions in the fiscal year 2023 budget; County Services — county has made significant progress on broadband, partnering with a provider; public utilities has received notice of funding for engineering and design of priority projects, Soul City Pump Station, Regional Water Tower, and Lake Gaston sewer project, and has also applied for construction funding; EMS station study completed and the board has selected satellite EMS station location at the Oine Road/Interstate-85 corridor; planning department and the health department are implementing an online permitting system to address permit processing concerns; completed courthouse renovations Phase I and approved Phase II renovations; Emergency Services received a $360,000-plus grant to upgrade the John Graham gym as an emergency shelter, with board approval of additional funds to update the facility; public utilities completed sale of water agreement between the county and private provider to residents of Warren County.
Also, Economic & Community Development — continued business roundtable to develop positive relationships with local partners and the local business community; completed request for proposal for master plan design of 130-plus-acre site at the Triangle North mega site; resubmitted request for occupancy tax to the N.C. General Assembly to be considered this legislative session; created a request for proposal for a multi-modal/greenway project between all county municipalities and applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and N.C. DOT technical support funding to be able to provide some options for residents who may be challenged with safe opportunities for alternative transit and be able to tie the county’s three municipalities together with a focus on connecting to Norlina and the site of where the S-line train stop would be developed; partnering with Vance-Granville Community College to establish a transportation hub and training facility in the county; Agribusiness — several expanded programs from N.C. Cooperative Extension developing relationships with the small farmer community; farmers market working group to develop a long-term farmers market and supply chain opportunities for local farmers and farm-related businesses; county received a Rural Transformation grant of $300,000 and purchased the Warrenton Lions Den property for a permanent farmers market.
Parks wrapped up discussion gathering key priorities from commissioners, which included employee recruitment and retention and others that had been previously stated.
The last speaker of the day was Sheriff John Branche, who stressed the importance of safety for the citizens, as well as his staff, with regard to the commissioners’ priority of recruitment and retention.
Sheriff’s report
Branche said that law enforcement is no longer a desired profession by many, and neither the applicant pool, nor respect and admiration for the profession, exist like it once did.
He added that when people consider moving to a new place, they ask themselves how safe and secure the area is.
Branche said that county commissioners had provided the sheriff’s office with overtime pay to allow deputies to work on their days off in an attempt to cover open shifts; while this has provided some help, he said, it has not resolved the issue of the short staff.
The sheriff’s office is down a third of its law enforcement staff, the sheriff said, with things such as daily fights at local schools and transporting individuals with mental issues taxing already limited resources.
Getting assistance to distressed citizens in a timely fashion is a priority for the sheriff’s office, Branche said. Other priorities include establishing satellite offices across the county and continuous training of staff, which he called essential.
“All of these things … are virtually impossible without proper staffing levels,” he said.
Branche said that currently he has two officers patrolling the 400-plus-square-mile county; he asked commissioners how they would feel having to answer a call by themselves knowing their backup officer was 20 miles away.
“Would you feel safe?” he asked. “I don’t know about you, but I’m not comfortable with one officer responding to a call by him or herself.”
Branche then requested that the board raise the starting salary for Warren County deputies to make them competitive. He said here the starting salary had already been raised to $39,500, but still was not enough.
Based on his interviews with surrounding areas, Branche said no other agencies were starting in the $30’s.
Commissioner Tare “T” Davis followed up with comments about additional training requirements coming in 2024 in light of highly publicized officer-involved incidents in other areas. He and Branche both commented on the potential for the county being sued by citizens or officers due to lack of adequate training and staffing if something were to go wrong.
Branche added that he is looking to add body cameras to keep individuals and officers safe, as well as to document what actually happened.
Commissioner Jennifer Pierce asked how many applicants the sheriff gets.
“Sporadic applications. So we’re not receiving what they (other locations) are receiving,” Branche said. “We’re already competing with the other counties for that same person.”
