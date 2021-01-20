Former Warren County High School basketball standout Thomas Miles, now a sophomore at Chowan University, was home from college last summer when a heart infection threatened his life. Through faith, determination and what can only be described as a miracle, he recently returned to the court.
The son of Ed and Sheilah Miles of the Hecks Grove community, Thomas was a mult-sport athlete during his three years at WCHS. He played football one year and ran cross-country for two years, but his main love was the sport of basketball.
Thomas may be remembered locally for his record-setting junior year, when he made 79 three-point shots.
He also played with his brother, E.J., on the AAU basketball team, the Henderson Heat, which included players from Warren and Vance counties. Thomas completed his high school basketball career at Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville.
Thomas redshirted his first year with the Chowan University Hawks. After returning home from Murfreesboro in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he trained four days each week with former coach Tyrone Downey.
Thomas seemed to be in perfect health. His father, Ed Miles, a football coach at WCHS, said that his son had never experienced any health problems.
Then, on a Friday in June, he experienced an upset stomach. When symptoms worsened, his parents took him to the emergency room. Doctors ran tests, including an EKG, which came back fine. When symptoms settled, Thomas and his parents returned home.
The following day, symptoms returned, and Thomas and his parents once again went to the emergency room. When he felt better, Thomas was again released to return home.
The Miles family wound up spending the weekend going in and out of emergency rooms at Maria Parham Health in Henderson and Maria Parham Franklin in Louisburg.
On Sunday evening, they again made the trip to the Maria Parham Franklin emergency room. Ed Miles recalled that doctors told him they might have missed something on the previous EKG. Thomas was immediately transferred to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
At Chapel Hill, he was placed on an ECMO machine, described medically as a device that pumps the patients blood and oxygenates it, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.
The following morning, a cardiologist talked to Thomas’ parents about a potential heart transplant.
“That was devastating,” Ed recalled. “It was hard to rationalize. What happened?”
He also faced the possibility that if Thomas recovered, he may never to be able to return to the sport he loved.
“The hardest thing for me was, if he lived, how am I going to tell him he is not going to be able to play basketball?” Ed added.
As doctors continued to monitor Thomas, they found bleeding under the chest cavity. During a procedure to address the bleeding, they discovered that an infection had caused Thomas’ heart to fail and began to treat the infection.
Later, his parents received astonishing news. Thomas’ heart had grown strong enough to slow down the ECMO machine. In another day, the response from his heart was so good that the ECMO machine was removed.
“Doctors said they had never seen someone recover like that,” Ed said.
Thomas became known as “Miracle Tom.” To his parents, what had happened was nothing short of a miracle.
“God is good,” Ed said.
Thomas had to learn to walk again, but was so determined that he progressed at an accelerated pace. In July, he was back home. Thomas came home with a walker, but, with physical therapy, it was not too long before he was walking on his own.
His cardiologist was amazed by his progress, but his parents were not surprised by what faith, determination and community support could achieve. Ed recalled that people from Warren County and Thomas’ coaches from Fayetteville and Chowan kept in touch on a regular basis.
Ed had been more concerned about whether Thomas would live than about his basketball career, but knew that he had to prepare his son for the possibility that he might not be able to return to the court.
“Thomas didn’t want to hear it,” Ed said. “Thomas was extremely determined to play. When he went back to the cardiologist, the doctor said, ‘That word miracle keeps coming up.”
In August, the doctor cleared Thomas to resume light workouts. After much training and practice, he returned to 100 percent strength and traveled with the Chowan basketball team to their game at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., earlier this month.
Thomas got to play in the closing minutes of the game, his first NCAA game appearance, and sank free throws.
Back home, the Miles family didn’t know that the game was streamed live. Thomas sent the segment showing his free throws so they could see what they missed. When the video was posted to social media, it generated many comments, views and shares.
When Thomas called his father after returning to Chowan, he was in tears thinking about how far he had come.
Thomas felt so happy and blessed that he cried all the way back to the university, Ed said.
“Thomas said that his teammates jumped all over him when he got to the sidelines after his free throws,” Ed said.
The player who became known as “Miracle Tom” is carrying on the regular life of a student-athlete during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic with a schedule of classes by remote learning and basketball training and practice.
However, Thomas cherishes this normalcy after everything that happened over the summer. His father reflected on his family’s real-life miracle.
“During his hospital stay, I was concerned about whether Thomas would live,” Ed said. “I wasn’t thinking about whether he would return to basketball.”
