As Warren County Schools continues virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year, the community also continues to provide support for the school system through donations of funds and supplies.
Donations from organizations, churches and individuals began pouring in before the start of the school year in August and have not stopped.
Warren County Schools recognized donors during a board of education meeting earlier in the school year. However, because a number of contributions have arrived since then, the board honored the additional donors during its Oct. 13 meeting.
Many of those who have made contributions have provided funds to cover the $20 per student Chromebook fee for virtual learning. Other donations have included school supplies.
Donors recognized during last week’s board of education meeting are as follows:
• Oak Chapel AME Church, $200 to be used for student needs
• New Covenant Ministries of the Pentecostal Holiness Church, $10 in addition to $310 previously donated to be used for student technology fees
• Wise Baptist Church, 58 goodie bags for Northside K-8 School staff
• Macon Baptist Church, school supplies for Vaughan Elementary School
• Elvelon Mason of Warren County Schools, 100 bags filled with school supplies
• Meherrin River Forest Products, mulch for Vaughan Elementary School, based on a request from Principal Renee Mizelle to beautify the school
• Enterprise Baptist Church, school supplies for Vaughan Elementary School
• Lakeside Lutheran Church, 30 goodie bags filled with snacks and school supplies
• St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, school supplies for Vaughan Elementary School
• John 3:16 Center, $1,120 to be used toward student technology fees
• Mu Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., $2,500 for resources and supplies related to virtual learning
• Warren Family Institute, Inc., 150 bags of school supplies
