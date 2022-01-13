The Norlina Town Board did not hold its meeting, which was rescheduled for Monday night, due to illness at town hall.
The board typically meets on the first Monday of each month, but postponed this month’s meeting as a precautionary measure due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.
Blaine Reese, town director of operations, said Tuesday morning that, instead of postponing the January meeting another week, the board will handle both January and February business during next month’s regular meeting, which will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The town of Norlina announced earlier this month that board meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as a precautionary measure due to increasing numbers of COVID cases. The board will use meeting ID 522 151 5110 and passcode 989935.
Reese said that Norlina Town Hall on Hyco Street will remain closed to the public at this time. Bill payments can be made at the drive-through window. Other matters are being handled by phone at 252-456-3325.
