Tony Marrow can describe why he chose a career in law enforcement in just a few sentences: He wanted to do something to help the community and to work for the public. Through his life experiences, he has always been part of a team.
Now, he brings that desire to help the community as part of a team working together to his new role as Norlina police chief. He took the oath of office on April 17.
Marrow, originally from Vance County, grew up knowing friends of his family who served in law enforcement. However, his career path originally took a different direction.
Marrow is a graduate of Vance Senior High School, where he was in the Air Force ROTC and played football and basketball.
He earned a business degree from Saint Augustine’s University, where he also was a member of the Army ROTC. After graduation, Marrow served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He originally came to Warrenton as an insurance apprentice. Here, he met the woman who would become his wife, Deadre, a Warren County native.
Marrow began his career in law enforcement in 1986 as a corrections officer in Halifax County. He was later promoted to extradition officer, and, then, lieutenant.
As an instructor with the Department of Corrections, he taught firearms and self-defense, served as a drill instructor, and provided instruction for multiple training certifications.
After he was promoted to probation and parole officer and surveillance officer, Marrow covered Warren and Vance counties. He was also district training instructor while he was performing his duties as a probation officer. Marrow served as a counterterrorism officer for Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
His law enforcement career took a different path in 2015. In July of that year, Marrow retired from probation and parole. In August, he took the oath of office as a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He was on the road for four years before becoming a civil deputy, the position he held before he was appointed Norlina police chief.
Marrow described himself as a family man, and someone who believes stringing in family and community.
“I believe that everybody is responsible for their own actions and that people should be willing to help each other,” he said.
He wants children to know that law enforcement officers are there to protect the community.
“I believe that children are the future,” Marrow said. “They shouldn’t be afraid of law enforcement.”
He also believes in Warren County, saying that he is vested in the community.
“I love it here,” Marrow said. “I’ve been here 41 years. A lot of my family is here. I look forward to making Norlina my family also.”
He described the teamwork involved in law enforcement, not only between officers in a police department, but also between law enforcement agencies. Marrow expressed gratitude for the support of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Branche, and the Warrenton Police Department and Police Chief Goble Lane. He said that partnerships such as these are important. Just as the Sheriff’s Office and Warrenton Police Department help Norlina, the Norlina Police Department is ready to offer assistance when needed.
Marrow also expressed appreciation for the support of Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame, adding that the Norlina Police Department will continue to maintain a partnership with Vance County as well.
Marrow also expressed appreciation to the Norlina Town Board, Mayor Wayne Aycock and Director of Operations Blaine Reese for the opportunity to serve as police chief. He also expressed gratitude for the leadership of former Norlina police chiefs and the work of former Norlina officers.
Marrow praised the support system that exists within the community, the county and the region.
“We are fortunate to have a great support system with the leadership of our county, surrounding counties and the community,” he said.
However, Marrow said that his family remains his greatest support system.
“My most important support system is at home, my wife and family,” he said. “They all stand beside me and are willing to help me any way they can.”
Marrow said that he wants everyone in the community to feel welcome at the Norlina Police Department. In the next few months, he hopes to hold a Community Day, an open house at the department that will give him a chance to interact more with the people of Norlina. Marrow noted that the community has given him a warm welcome.
“I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support given by the citizens of Norlina and citizens all over Warren County,” he said.
Marrow expressed thanks to God for this new chapter in his law enforcement career.
“God had a plan for me, and now I’m here,” he said.
Some of the goals that Marrows has set for himself in his new position are those one might expect to hear. He wants to make the community feel safe and create an environment that makes police officers feel proud to work for the Norlina Police Department. Marrow wants to be the best police chief possible.
However, he also wants to be the type of police chief who makes his family proud.
“I want to do the type of job my ancestors would be proud of,” Marrow said. “If my parents and grandparents could see what I’m doing now, I think they would be proud. Years from now, my grandchildren can say ‘my granddaddy was chief of police in Norlina.’”
