St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church will hold a Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 31 Ebony Rd., Ebony, Va. (on Rt. 903 at the North Carolina/Virginia state line).
The Bazaar will include a Silent Auction of over 100 items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Bake Sale and a Chili Cook-off will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will participate, and there will be a large yard/furniture sale.
Lunch will be available to purchase. For more information, call Anne O’Neill at 252-308-0493. Vendor spaces are available.
