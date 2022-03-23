LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record
MARIAM BOYD RAISES AUTISM AWARENESS—In preparation for Autism Awareness Month in April, the staff members of Mariam Boyd Elementary School wear T-shirts designed by The Hands of Love brand created by Mariam Boyd Instructional Assistant Carol Evans six years ago. She developed the brand as a way to support Exceptional Children by supporting autism awareness efforts. Evans has devoted her career and life to helping children through roles that have ranged from working at an orphanage to becoming a licensed foster parent. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Mylicy Powell, Francine Alston, Latisha Alston, Aquilla Alston and Amanda Hardy; second row: Kendra Davis, Shinobi Sidberry, Daisy Perry, Threasa McElhinney, Carol Evans, Denise Scott, Rachel Smith, LaTrenda Hawkins, Rachel Lindsey and Kirby Alston; third row: Orlinda Terry, Tomeka Sidberry, Teresa Taylor and Tabitha Alston; fourth row: Mia Taylor Terry, Shekena Smith, Brenda Patton, Christian Hawkins and Bethany Bellamy. Not pictured: Shirlecia Hunt, Janie Cutts and April Williams.
