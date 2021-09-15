The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Sept. 13 regular meeting, promoted Gary Holtzmann, county Soil & Water Conservation District technician, to Soil & Water Conservation District director.
The appointment was approved with a starting salary of $47,500.
Warren County Human Resources Manager Beverly Foster stated in a memorandum included in the board’s agenda that the recommendation to appoint Holtzmann as director came from the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Holtzmann has worked with the county for 18 years.
In a letter from the Soil & Water Conservation District Board also included in the board agenda, Board Chairman Herman Collier indicated that the board voted unanimously to appoint Holtzmann as director.
“I’m sure Gary will continue to provide the citizens of Warren County quality service,” Collier’s letter states.
Parks and Recreation
In an unrelated matter, longtime Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Dickie Williams has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31. Considering vacation and comp hours, his last day of work will be Oct. 29.
Williams told the newspaper that a letter announcing his retirement was read during last week’s meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission. He could not attend the meeting in person due to a family emergency.
“I have enjoyed the many years of service to the county and the many hours of dedication that the volunteer coaches have provided over the years. These volunteer coaches have played a major role in the outstanding programs that we have provided over the years,” Williams state in his retirement letter. “The job that the Recreation Department staff, Jeremy and Willie, have done over the years made my job that much easier. Also our part-time seasonal staff which is too numerous to name, I thank you for your dedication and help.”
Other county commissioners’ action:
In other business from Monday’s board of county commissioners’ meeting, the board:
• Approved an increase to the Warren County Board of Education stipend from $400 to $500 monthly. This stipend includes a $100 monthly travel allowance.
• Approved a school resource officer contract, not to exceed $190,000, for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Charger Pursuits and one Fork Explorer SUV under North Carolina Sheriff’s contract not to exceed a total of $86,841.
• Approved a donation/conveyance of land to the Firefighters Association for a fire training facility. With the board of approval, the process of selecting a parcel of land begins.
• Accepted a bid of $4,000 from William Landis for 3.47 acres of property off Nathan Field Road.
• Accepted a bid for property, Lot 187 at Buck Springs West, from Sankara Ventures LLC in the amount of $4,200.
• Reappointed Mary Catherine Harris to the Jury Commission for a term from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
• Reappointed Robin Williams to the Department of Social Services Board for a term beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.