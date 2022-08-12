For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools.
This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
• Katelyn Richardson, daughter of Angela Richardson of Manson, received a $1,000 scholarship. She graduated from Warren Early College High School and plans to attend Winston-Salem State University to pursue a degree in nursing.
• George Joseph, son of Martha Joseph of Macon, graduated from Warren New Tech High School. He received a $1,000 scholarship to continue his education in English with a concentration in creative writing at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
• Kaleya Crosson, daughter of Towanda Crosson of Norlina, received a $500 scholarship. She graduated from Warren New Tech High School and plans to attend The Aveda Institute to become an esthetician.
• Kayla Walker, daughter of Kim Walker of Warrenton, graduated from Warren New Tech High School. She received a $500 scholarship and plans to attend North Carolina Central University in Durham to major in criminal justice.
Warren County NAACP continues to work to make a difference in the lives of its citizens, taking a special interest in the education of students.
For more information about the Branch’s work or how to become involved, contact Dr. Cosmos George, Branch president, at 252-213-2310 or Dr. Deloris L. Jerman, Education Committee chair, at 919-606-0987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.