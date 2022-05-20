Former United States Congresswoman Eva M. Clayton, who represented North Carolina’s First Congressional District, was the recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from the University of North Carolina-Asheville.
During the May 7 commencement, the degree was conferred upon Clayton by the chancellor, Dr. Nancy J. Cable. Clayton was also awarded the Chancellor’s Medallion, which is the university’s highest non-academic distinction, to recognize individuals who demonstrate distinguished national service and leadership.
Clayton, a proud matriarch of 87 years, reflected on her rise in public service and offered words of encouragement in regard to embarking on a new career during her address. She said that the path taken to arrive at a career is inconsequential; what matters is that the recent graduates “choose a career that you have passion for” and explained that when choosing a career, “not only is knowledge important but (so is) having a heart for what you do.”
In her closing remarks to the new UNC Asheville graduates, Clayton offered words of encouragement and resilience: “Have the courage to choose peace over war… have the courage to listen to people of different races, nationalities, and opinions – you may learn something, and they in return. Let your generation be the ambassadors for peace. The world awaits your boldness and your hope, to act, to think critically, and to solve problems. Respect others, and accept opportunities to serve and to grow in your career.” She closed by saying: “Keep hope alive and dare to be the hope that you are.”
At the conclusion of her speech, the graduates led in giving Clayton a standing ovation.
Accompanying Former Congresswoman Clayton to Asheville were family members Joanne Clayton and Winifred Richardson of Knightdale, and Martin and Yvette Clayton of Huntsville, Ala.; Ardis and Henry Crews of Henderson and Jennie A. Johnson Franklin of Warrenton.
