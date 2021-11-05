Brother and sister duo, Jordan and Jada McKinnon of St. Paul’s, recently won first place at the NC State 4-H Grilling Competition last month. They are members of the Inspirational Youth Leaders 4-H Club.
Jordan and Jada are the grandchildren of the late Eddie “Moon” Wilkins and Patricia Wilkins, and great-grandchildren of the late Ashton Wilkins and Lither Wilkins of Warren County.
Jordan and Jada took first place honors in the Poultry Char-grilling Contest at NC State University in Raleigh. They both won first place at the county and district levels earlier this year.
The two will travel to Louisville, Ky., in November to represent the state of North Carolina at the National 4-H Convention.
Jordan will be grilling turkey, and Jada will be grilling chicken. This will be Jordan’s second visit to the national competition. He competed in 2019, taking eighth place in the Chicken Char-grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.