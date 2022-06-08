The Warren County Board of Elections reached a unanimous conclusion that there is insufficient evidence for an election protest filed by Barbara Espinosa to proceed to a formal hearing.
Espinosa, who ran for a seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners in the May Primary Election, filed the protest on May 27. The board of elections considered the matter during a probable cause hearing on Tuesday.
Espinosa was one of three candidates for county commissioner representing District 3. According to election night results, incumbent Victor Hunt received the most votes, with 1,802 or 57.79 percent of the votes that were cast. Espinosa received 964 votes, or 30.92 percent. John Bullock received 352 votes, or 11.29 percent.
