Warren County Cooperative Extension invites interested local resident to Eastern Carolina Forage Field Day on Friday, June 25, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event will be held at Tar River Ranch, 3090 Old River Rd., Greenville.
Forage Field Day will feature a crabgrass control demonstration and a forage tour, and will cover topics such as dealing with high nitrates, dealing with fire ants, BMPs for hay production, waste credits and pesticide credits.
For more information, contact Matthew Place at 252-257-3640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.