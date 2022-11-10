Warren County Middle School will host the “Fall Fest Step Show” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School Gym, 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
This show will feature step teams from Warrenton, Rocky Mount, Raleigh, Henderson, Fayetteville and Georgia showcasing their unique talents and performing arts.High school, middle school and elementary school step teams will entertain for the evening. Also performing will be the Queen of Diamonds Dance Team from Henderson.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event is designed for youth, families and the entire community.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. For information and tickets, call 252-820-9482.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.