The upset bid process for the former South Warren Elementary School property is set to begin as a result of action by the Warren County Board of Education during its Jan. 10 regular meeting.
The board approved a resolution granting authorization for Superintendent Keith Sutton to accept an initial offer of $250,000 from Whole Meds, LLC, represented by Jimmy Nealy, for property that includes the former school building and approximately 18 acres of land. The property is located on Shocco Springs Road in the Afton-Elberon community.
The resolution also gives the superintendent authorization, after accepting the initial offer, to seek upset bids for the purpose of the property.
South Warren Elementary School closed after the 2018-19 school year due to the imminent failure of its HVAC system. The school was constructed in 1964.
The resolution states that the board has followed a process that has included declaring the South Warren property as surplus and no longer necessary or desirable for public school purposes, and found that the best interests of Warren County Schools would be served by the sale of the property in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes.
Sutton told board members that this process included offering the property to the Warren County Board of Commissioners with first right of refusal. The county board declined to obtain the property.
With the board’s authorization for Sutton to accept the initial offer and proceed with the upset bid process. The resolution specifies that the upset bid process will be conducted on the electronic auction site, www.govdeals.com. Other means of advertisement will also be utilized.
After the property is posted on govdeals.com and advertised , a 10-day period for upset bidders to submit offers will begin. The receipt of a qualifying upset bid would trigger the start of another 10-day period to accept upset bids. This process will continue until no more upset bids are received.
At the end of the upset bid process, the board of education has two options: to accept the highest bid or reject all bids.
The resolution states that the initial bidder and each subsequent high bidder in an upset bid must provide a bid deposit of five percent of the amount of the bid, either in cash or a certified check. The bid deposit will be held by the superintendent until the board either accepts or rejects the bid or the bid is upset by another bidder. The bid process will be forfeited if the high bidder refuses to complete the sale after the bid has been approved by the board.
The resolution also specifies that no sale will be completed until the board has approved the high bid at the end of the upset bid process. If the final upset bid is rejected, the board may re-advertise the property for sale or otherwise dispose the property.
