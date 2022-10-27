Warren County native MyCal Elam, now a resident of Granville County, will bring a Breast Cancer Awareness basketball game to his home community on Saturday, Oct. 29 with Hooping for a Purpose, The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the John Graham Gym, located at 115 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Elam, a 2014 graduate of Warren County High School, graduated from Vance-Granville Community College in 2017 with a degree in Carpentry.
For him, Hooping for a Purpose represents an opportunity to raise awareness about breast cancer through the sport that he has always loved, while bringing an event for the whole family to his home county.
Elam is remembered here for playing basketball at Warren County Middle School and for one year at Vance-Granville Community College. The sport remains an important part of his life.
“I still play basketball every day,” he said.
Outside of work, Elam can be found at gyms and outdoor courts in the area, continuing to hone his basketball skills. Sometimes, children will be in the gym. When they see him shooting the ball, they ask if they can shoot hoops with him. Elam enjoys spending time with the aspiring basketball players, helping them to improve.
He also started playing basketball with a group of friends, forming a team. Soon afterward, the group began talking about identifying a deeper reason for coming together to play the sport they loved.
“We had to have a purpose behind it,” Elam said.
Time went by, and the decision to identify the team’s purpose was pushed to October. Elam and his friends thought about the month’s designation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and knew they had found their purpose, as reflected in the name, Hooping for a Purpose. Further inspiration and motivation for the event came from Elam’s friends, Jaquan Jones and Davion Alston of Warren County.
The Oct. 29 event will feature an afternoon of activities. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth ages 12 and under, and free for children age 3 and under. A food truck will be on site, and chips and drinks will be available inside.
The event will begin with a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to breast cancer and a time to honor and recognize breast cancer survivors.
The basketball portion of the event will involve four teams, including Elam’s team. Pairs of teams will compete, and the winners will face off in the championship game. First place and runner-up trophies will be awarded.
Donations will be accepted during the event or may be made as follows: by calling 252-204-1962, emailing mycal329@gmail.com, via promotion Instagram at 252buckets or via Cashapp GetBuckets252.
