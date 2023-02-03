GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is accepting applications for a $1,000 college scholarship to be awarded in May.
To be eligible, an applicant must be a graduating high school senior, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Warren County. Applicants must plan to attend an accredited university, college, two-year institution or technical school. A check will be made payable to the winner’s school of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition.
Application forms are available from local high school guidance counselors or by calling Marilyn Glen at 540-718-2759. Completed applications must be mailed to Marilyn Glen at P.O. Box 332, Macon, NC, 27551, no later than Wednesday, April 3.
