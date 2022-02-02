Charges against one of the two defendants facing fraud charges in connection with a 2015 transfer of car title were dismissed in Warren County Superior Court in January.
Charges of felony uttering forged endorsement and misdemeanor conspiracy filed against Amena Lewis Wilson, 62, of Norlina were voluntarily dismissed by Judge John M. Dunlow.
Co-defendant Jamie T. Batts, 51, of Warrenton, is scheduled to made her next court appearance on March 14 on charges of felony forgery of endorsement, felony notary acknowledgement/verification/administer oath/affidavit false/fraud and misdemeanor conspiracy.
According to court documents, Batts is accused of falsely making and forging an endorsement of a Donald Buchanan of Toney, Ala., on an N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles certificate of title/first reassignment of title by registered owner. Batts is accused of taking or recording an acknowledgement on an NCDMV title while acting as a commissioned N.C. notary public by a registered owner knowing the involved document to have been forged and fraudulently constructed, and without the personal appearance of Buchanan.
Court documents indicate that Batts is further accused of conspiring to commit forgery and uttering forged instrument against Buchanan.
According to court documents, a complaint in connection with the case was filed by Donald A. McLeod, an agent of the N.C. Department of the Secretary of State.
Other cases
The following pleas were accepted or judgments handed down during the Jan. 18 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court.
• Alexis Monique Hardnett: three counts of felony obtain property by false pretense, two counts of misdemeanor worthless check closed account in the amount of $500 and single count of misdemeanor worthless check closed account in the amount of $400 voluntarily dismissed.
• John Wayne Hargrove: plea of guilty to felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; sentenced to six-17 months in the Department of Adult Correction, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $260 attorney fee; ordered to undergo an assessment within 60 days; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; charges of felony sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor consumption malt beverage or unfortified wine off premises permit voluntarily dismissed.
• Michael La’Tel Hargrove: plea of guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon; sentenced to 12-24 months in the DAC, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay $200 fine, court costs, $340 attorney fee and restitution; ordered to undergo an assessment within 60 days; probation transferred to Vance County; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; charges of felony discharge weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property voluntarily dismissed.
• Karen Faye Frazier, plea of guilty to felony larceny; sentenced to eight-19 months in the DAC, suspended, five years supervised probation; court costs and $910 attorney fees to be civil judgments; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; to pay restitution through probation; ordered to have no contact with the victims; plea of guilty to felony financial card fraud; sentenced to six-17 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence, suspended upon same conditions; six counts of felony identity theft and singe counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony financial card theft voluntarily dismissed.
• Kameron Hargrove, complied with terms of deferred prosecution; charges of felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny after break/enter voluntarily dismissed.
