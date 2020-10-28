The Warren County Courthouse Memorial Committee is working to develop a survey to allow the public to share input on what they want to see on Courthouse Square in Warrenton where the Confederate monument stood.
The monument was removed in sections beginning in June until nothing but the base remains. In August, the board of county commissioners formed the Memorial Committee to include representatives of each of the county commissioner districts and at-large members.
County commissioners previously instructed the committee to seek public input as an important part of the decision-making process. Committee members shared their ideas for what should replace the Confederate monument during the September meeting. They agreed that whatever is placed on Courthouse Square should strengthen county unity and display a symbol of that unity to passing motorists. They would like to reflect Warren County’s rich diversity, provide healing and reconciliation, and look toward the future.
Committee members have noted that Courthouse Square’s location at a major Warrenton intersection means that whatever goes there will provide a lasting impression of Warren County to passing motorists.
Since the committee met on Oct. 20, members are taking time to think of questions they would like the survey to includes. The committee will discuss those questions during its Nov. 17 meeting. Typically, the committee meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month, but canceled the Nov. 3 meeting due to the General Election.
If questions are finalized during the November meeting, the committee will then decide how to distribute the survey to the public and set a response deadline.
The Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. business east, Warrenton. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, there is a limit of 25 persons for in-person attendance.
