The Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is an annual contribution made to Warren County Schools seniors beginning in 2021 at the request of the late Rosemary L. Lewis.
Ms. Lewis was employed with the Warren County School system for years as Student Service director. Even after retiring from Warren County Schools, she continued to work part-time to assist the district with assessing students. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a masters from Appalachian State University.
Her request was to assist students planning to attend college to further their education.
Ms. Lewis was a great educator who left a positive impact on many students and others during her lifetime. Her love, kindness, and caring lives on through her giving back to others.
The 2023 recipients of the Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund are:
• Rocky Anthony Carter, a graduate of Warren County High School. Rocky plans to attend the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in the fall of 2023. He plans to earn a degree in Computer Science and later become a software engineer or cyber security person. Rocky is the son of Phil and Clancy Carter of Macon.
• Chase Ashton Davis, a graduate of Warren Early College High School, plans to attend East Carolina University in Greenville beginning in the fall of 2023. His plans include majoring in Business Administration and later opening his own business. Chase is the son of Ron Davis of Raleigh and Shena Judkins of Youngsville.
• Mark Anthony Jones, Jr., a graduate of Warren Early College High School, plans to earn a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh beginning in the fall of 2023. His goals include earning a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and assisting with furthering the development of technology and mechanical systems. Mark is the son of Mark Jones Sr. and Nedra Jones of Warrenton.
• Maria Isabel Reyes, also a graduate of Warren Early College High School, plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall of 2023. Her plans include majoring in Biomedical Engineering – Medical Research and to assist in creating efficient medical alternatives that are inexpensive, especially for low-income individuals. Maria is the daughter of J. Porfirio Reyes Leon and Maria Asucena Reyes of Warrenton.
Special thanks to committee member Odell Clanton and others for assisting with the scholarship process. The scholarship committee would like to wish the 2023 Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship recipients much success in their future endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.