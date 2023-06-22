The Cooperative Extension Centers of Warren, Granville, Person and Vance counties are partnering to provide a pesticide class from 6-8 p.m. on June 27. the class is in-person only.
The class will be available at the Cooperative Extension Center in each of the partner counties. The Warren County Center is located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The class will provide two recertification hours for anyone in need of pesticide credits for categories: A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, T or X. Registration is required and may be completed by calling the Person County Extension Center at 336-599-1195 or by visiting https://go.ncsu.edu/2023multicredit.
For more information about the class or licensing requirements, contact Mikayla Berryhill at 336-599-1195, 919-603-1350, or mikayla_berryhill@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.