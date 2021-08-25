Family and friends are mourning the loss of Allen Brown, Jr., 23, of Warrenton, who passed away in a motor vehicle accident near Warrenton on Saturday night.
State Trooper J.B. Aiken of the N.C. Highway Patrol was called to the scene of the accident, which took place at 8:26 p.m.
According to his report, Brown was driving south on Baltimore Road in a Hyundai passenger vehicle when he crossed the centerline. After driving back onto the roadway, Brown traveled a short distance before running off the road and striking a tree. Aiken reported that the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.
Warren County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident, but Brown passed away at the scene.
R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton is handling his funeral arrangements.
