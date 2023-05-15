Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.