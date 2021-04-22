On the evening of Wednesday, March 24, parents, family members and friends celebrated as 15 Warren Early College High School students “Earned the Green.”
The “Earning the Green” ceremony was established in 2021 and recognizes students who have earned at least 26 college credits transferable to a four-year college or university. At the end of the student’s fifth year, he or she will earn a high school diploma, and an associate’s degree or 60 college credits that will transfer to a four-year institution.
Students who were honored for reaching this achievement were Serenity Champion, Harley Batchelor, Patricia Donnell, Victoria Dorge, Evelin Funes Sorto, LaNiyah Hargrove, Iyces Jones, McKayhia Kearney, Gina Marie Marrow, Adriana Tavira-Garibay, Nakira Bullock, Amarriah Hendricks, Jacy Mills, Caitlin Pollock and J’Son sRichardson.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony was virtual. There to celebrate the students’ accomplishments were many staff and faculty member of Warren County Schools and WECHS, members of the Warren County Board of Education and faculty of Vance-Granville Community College.
Representing the students who “Earned the Green,” Patricia Donnell shared “Our Experiences,” noting in the words of motivational public speaker and self-development author Brian Tracy, she said, “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” She went on to say, “This is just the beginning of what we will achieve in our lives. Although obstacles are inevitable, we will be courageous and continue until we reach our goals. We believed in ourselves when we chose Warren Early College, we worked hard, and now we have successfully “Earned the Green.”
Taylor Williams, a member of the WECHS Class of 2019 and current student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, served as the first alumni keynote speaker. She congratulated the recipients for reaching this milestone in their high school careers and encouraged them to continue to reach for the stars.
Students who Earn the Green are awarded a certificate and a green polo shirt garlanded with WECHS and VGCC Vanguard emblems.
As the program concluded, WECHS Principal Shena Judkins, who served as mistress of the ceremony, told students, “Continue to be a beacon of light to your peers at Warren Early College, and to your entire community. Last, but not least, take pride in how far you have come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.