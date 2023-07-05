The Norlina Board of Commissioners in June adopted the town’s 2023-24 budget, which increases the tax rate from 70 cents to 72 cents per $100 valuation.
In his budget presentation to the board in May, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said that the primary sources of general fund revenues are sales tax and property tax.
“Last year, we mentioned that our revenue structure would make it difficult to expand town services in the future without increases in the tax rate, and that holds true, until we can diversify revenue,” he said.
Reese also told the board that inflation and rising costs are major factors in the budget, and that rising costs drive up the cost of living.
The adopted budget includes a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for all Norlina employees.
The general fund budget for fiscal year 2023-24 totals $840,989, which will be allocated as follows: $327,229 for the administrative department, $379,191 for the police department and $134,569 for streets and sanitation.
General fund revenue that is expected to be available in 2023-24 is as follows:
• $260,187 in current year’s property tax
• $15,000 in delinquent tax
• $44,296 in vehicle tax
• $409,324 in local option sales tax
• $4,000 in beer and wine tax
• $47,500 in franchise tax
• $43,359 appropriation from fund balance, or cash reserves
• $17,323 in other revenue
The budget maintains three full-time police officer positions, which includes the police chief, to be supplemented by part-time officers. The budget also reflects selling surplus equipment and using the funds to continue to expand the camera system in Norlina.
The budget includes $8,500 in street expense and capital outlay appropriations, which will be used to continue signage upgrades in town and new street maintenance equipment.
The budget increases the water rate from $6.50 to $6.75 per thousand gallons inside the town limits and from $7.75 to $8 outside the town limits. Sewer rates will increase from $7.50 to $8.50 per thousand gallons inside the town limits and from $9.75 to $10.75 per thousand gallons outside the town limits. The budget also includes an increase in the garbage fee from $21.25 per month to $23 per month.
Reese previously said that inflation is one of the factors behind the rate increases. Also affecting the budget are the Kerr Lake Regional Water System rehab project and Warren County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. The local wastewater treatment plant is owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant.
The adopted budget appropriates a total of $905,894 in the enterprise fund for the operation of the water, sewer and solid waste facilities in fiscal year 2023-24 as follows:
• $355,986 for water, sewer and solid waste operations
• $120,000 for regional water charge
• $225,000 for regional sewer charge
• $125,000 for solid waste collection
• $79,908 for debt payments
Revenues expected to be available in the enterprise fund in 2023-24 are the following:
• $130,673 in solid waste charges
• $201,453 in water sales
• $235,867 in sewer sales
• $141,341 in water availability charges
• $168,509 in sewer availability charges
• $28,051 in other revenue
The adopted budget includes $38,000 in Powell Bill, or street maintenance, funding.
The Norlina Board of Commissioners has also adopted three more holidays that the town will observe: Juneteenth, Presidents Day and Columbus Day.
The new fiscal year began on July 1.
