The Norlina Board of Adjustments on May 5 approved a special use permit for Tennessee nonprofit Kenya Christian Fellowship in America to construct a Retreat and Cultural Center off Heaven Street in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The Fellowship, a Tennessee nonprofit with an office in Raleigh, was founded in the United States in 1991. The Retreat and Cultural Center would be situated on just over 74 acres off Heaven Street that, according to a deed filed at the Warren County Register of Deeds Office, the nonprofit organization purchased from Timothy J. Hawks for an estimated $176,000.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told the newspaper that the town requires board of adjustments approval for all planned developments. The development request construction was also brought before the board because the proposed Retreat and Cultural Center site is in an area zoned Agricultural Residential.
Reese explained that because the Norlina Board of Adjustments functions as a quasi-judicial board, the matter will not need to go before the town board of commissioners for consideration. He presented information about the proposed project to the town board during previous regular monthly meetings.
Kenya Christian Fellowship in America President Joseph Okello and other representatives of the nonprofit, which has an office in Raleigh, discussed plans for the Retreat and Cultural Center during a board of adjustments public hearing in April.
At that time, Okello said that the Center would not only benefit KCFA, but would also provide many opportunities for the Norlina community.
The construction project is expected to be completed in phases over a period of up to 15 years. Plans call for the completed Center campus to include a welcome center, museum/library, African culture center, agriculture, college, sports and recreation, auditorium and theater, banquet hall, dining hall, residence hall, chapel/wedding pavilion, cottages, other pavilions, children and youth center, and memorial garden.
Representatives of KCFA indicated that its liberal arts college would be open to the community. The African Cultural Center would be designed to allow visitors to the Center’s campus to experience an area that looks like Kenya.
The representatives also noted that the sports complex on the campus will offer basketball space, an Olympic-size swimming pool, space for track events, and a soccer field that would be open to the community. The performing arts center, banquet and dining halls, and other facilities on the Center’s campus would also be open to the community, with features that include classrooms, banquet facility space for 600 people and cafeteria space for 700 people.
KCFA representatives expressed the goal of preserving the natural beauty of the areas, designing the residence halls for conferences, cottages around the lake area, pavilions in the wood area and other facilities around the natural aspects of the property. They noted that pavilions would offer space for the community for meetings, breakout sessions, weddings, church conferences and other activities. KCFA highlighted plans for a wedding chapel that would seat 300 and an auditorium that would provide classrooms and meeting space.
The nonprofit anticipates that the Center will provide benefits to the community that would include benefits to the economy, employment, use of facilities, sports facilities and other opportunities that may not be available in the local community, such as sports clinics.
A number of questions from those attending the recent public hearing centered on plans for the college and a potential partnership with Warren County Schools. KCFA representatives said that the college would offer the types of courses and degrees that are typically available at liberal arts colleges. KCFA hopes to build a connection with Warren County Schools to identify what resources the Retreat and Cultural Center may be able to offer local students.
With the board of adjustments approval. KCFA will move into the design phase of the construction project with the first step expected to involve infrastructure.
Additional public sessions may be planned as the Retreat and Cultural Center project moves forward.
