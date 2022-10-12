On Monday, Carolyn Cheek and her daughter, Dr. Shanda Edwards, officially opened the Mommy and Me Honey House near Inez, which features a honey extraction machine and other equipment that will be available for rent to nearby farmers.
The electricity-powered honey extraction machine and related tools were made possible through an NC AgVentures grant through North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
With the machine, Cheek and Edwards hope to provide area beekeepers access to the equipment they need for the full honey extraction process without having to travel a long distance.
The honey extraction machine is housed in a storage building at JAC Farm that was converted into a multipurpose space to serve as The Honey House.
The Honey House represents the latest step in the growth of Cheek and Edwards’ business, Mommy and Me Honey. The mother-daughter duo became certified beekeepers through Whitaker Small Group, Inc., and began their beekeeping operation in 2019.
With the addition of the honey extraction machine, Cheek and Edwards will sell honey produced by their bees at The Honey House, along with other items from JAC Farm. The space also can be converted into a classroom, where Cheek and Edwards will offer programs to help people of all ages learn about bees, beekeeping and honey.
Monday marked a momentous occasion for Mommy and Me Honey. Honeycomb frames from the local beekeeping operation were featured in a Honey Extraction Workshop at the Warren County Memorial Library presented by Cyndi Knudson, area small farms specialist with North Carolina Cooperative Extension at North Carolina A&T State University.
Prior to the program, Knudson and Reggie Stevenson of Warren County Cooperative Extension extracted six honeycomb frames from Mommy and Me Honey.
At the library, Knudson described how they worked with the hives in order to remove the frames without harming themselves or the bees, how bees produce honey, and the role of each type of bee in the hive.
She noted that prior to the invention of extraction machines, hives had to be destroyed in order to harvest the honey.
Today, when honey is harvested, care is taken to leave the honeycomb as intact as possible. That begins with the use of a heated knife to remove the wax coating on the honeycomb cells. During this process, the frame is placed over a container which will catch the beeswax, which can be used for candles, lip balms and other products, as well as the honey that drips down.
Knudson utilized a hand-cranked, centrifugal extractor for Monday’s demonstration. After the wax coatings were removed from the honeycomb cells, the frames were placed in slots in the extractor, which used a spinning motion and centrifugal force to remove the honey. The extracted honey ran out of the extractor through a filter to remove debris and into a container.
Knudson described the work of bees to produce honey as remarkable, saying that one bee makes only a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime.
With their honey extraction machine, Cheek and Edwards hope to help area beekeepers harvest every drop of the precious, sweet liquid.
For more information about JAC Farm, Mommy and Me Honey and the Mommy and Me Honey House, call 252-432-9814.
