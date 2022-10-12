Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.