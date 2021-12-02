Warren County Cooperative Extension is offering livestock handling equipment for lease to Warren County farmers and producers.
Matthew Place, livestock and field crop agent, said that the equipment which local farms will be able to lease includes a portable cattle working facility or corral and a small ruminant squeeze chute for such animals as goats and sheep.
He added that the portable corral folds for transport and unfolds to form a pen to hold up to about 50 head of cattle.
Place said that the squeeze chute catches and restrains small ruminants for vaccinations and other work and can be tilted to allow for trimming their hooves.
The portable corral is available for a seven-day lease. The squeeze chute is leased on a per-day basis for up to three days.
Place said that because the corral can be hooked to a truck and hauled to the farm, local producers and farmers can pick it up from Cooperative Extension and return it when the lease period is up. However, Cooperative Extension will take the squeeze chute to the farm and will pick the equipment up as planned during the lease discussion.
Warren County farmers and producers can learn more about leasing the livestock handling equipment by contacting Matthew Place at 252-257-3640 or mbplace@ncsu.edu. Warren County Cooperative Extension is at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.