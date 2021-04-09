In what has become an unofficial spring competition, Mitchel Dickinson of the Soul City/Axtell area was the first Warren County resident to report a hummingbird sighting in Warren County.
The Dickinsons were monitoring an online hummingbird migration map when they saw a report of a sighting in Louisburg in late March and decided to put up a feeder. They didn’t have to wait for a sighting of their own. A hummingbird arrived at 5:45 p.m. on March 31.
The Dickinsons saw two of the tiny birds at their feeder on the morning of April 1.
The family typically puts up the first of several feeders the last week of March, and hummingbirds usually arrive the first week of April.
The Dickinsons will have two to three feeders in their yard by July and August when the demand for their sugar-water homemade nectar is so great that, as they described it, “you would have to take a photo to count them all.”
After seeing the greatest number of hummingbirds of the season in August, the numbers of the tiny birds dwindle until the last one is seen in late September or early October as hummingbirds are hurrying to warmer climates before winter. The Dickinsons keep their feeders up for a week after they see the last hummingbird — just in case one of the tiny feathered creatures needs some last minute refreshments before heading on.
The Dickenson keep much of their property planted in gardens featuring plants that attract hummingbirds and other birds, as well as pollinating insects. They have seen more that 72 species of birds, ranging from hummingbirds to hawks, in their yard.
According to North Carolina Cooperative Extension, there are a number of trees, shrubs, vines and flowers that backyard gardeners can plant to attract hummingbirds. Cooperative Extension recommends the following: red buckeye, yellow buckeye, hawthorn, yellow poplar, buttonbush, rhododendron, wild azalea, mountain laurel, sweet pepperbush, crossvine, Carolina Jessamine, coral honeysuckle, trumpet vine, beebalm, blue phlox, columbine, fire pink, blue lobelia, cardinal flower, crested iris, horsemint, jewelweed, smooth beardtongue, wild bergamot, rose mallow, sundrops and yellow thistle.
N.C. Cooperative Extension recommends using a mixture of water and white granulated sugar in hummingbird feeders. Don’t use honey, brown sugar, fruit juice or red food coloring. The Cooperative Extension also warns against using insect sprays, repellents or pesticides on or near hummingbird feeders.
The NC Wildlife Resources Commission notes that the ruby-throated hummingbird is the only hummingbird species that nests in eastern North America. The nests are only 1-2 inches high and 1 1/2 inches wide.
The National Park Service describes hummingbirds as incredible flyers. The wings of North American hummingbirds beat, on average, 53 times per second. Hummingbirds can fly forward, backward and upside down.
There is still time to make some sugar-water nectar and put up a feeder in order to enjoy a full season of hummingbird watching. To view a map of hummingbird migration, visit hummingbirdcentral.com.
