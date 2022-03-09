Warren County native Derrick Fogg has worked with Warren County Schools’ Career and Technical Education Program since 2006, when he became a culinary arts teacher at Warren County High School. For the past several years, he has served as program coordinator.
In January, Fogg was named Warren County Schools’ CTE director. In this role, he continues his longtime dedication to helping students prepare for life beyond high school.
The son of Marshall and Tilie Fogg of the Snow Hill community near Warrenton, Fogg is a graduate of Warren County High School. He earned an associate degree in Culinary Arts and bachelor’s degree in Food Service from Johnson and Wales, and a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Webster University.
Fogg worked as a food service manager at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., for several years before returning to Warren County in 2006 and beginning his career with the local CTE program.
In 2014, he was named the N.C. Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year.
In December 2015, Fogg became Warren County Schools’ interim CTE coordinator before being named coordinator the following year.
He was named North Central Region CTE Curriculum and Instructional Management Coordinator of the Year in 2020 as he continued in the local coordinator’s role until assuming his current duties earlier this year.
As director, Fogg is responsible for building relationships with business and industry, and building Career & College Promise pathways. According to the NC Community Colleges website, the Career & College Promise program allows qualified high school-age students to work toward a two- or four-year degree, a certificate or diploma tuition-free while they are in high school so that students may get a jumpstart on their workplace and college preparation. The CTE component of the program provides tuition-free course credits toward a certificate, diploma, or state or industry-recognized workforce credential.
Fogg described the roles of coordinator and director as being similar in many ways. However, testing was a major focus in the coordinator’s position.
“As director, I am responsible for building and strengthening programs,” Fogg said.
That focus includes a range of duties:
• Planning and implementing a comprehensive program for CTE students
• Establishing and maintain relationships with community business and industry partners
• Coordinating all CTE Career & College Promise programs with Vance-Granville Community College
• Working in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to ensure compliance with all federal, state and local regulations
• Development and implementing standards, policies and procedures related to CTE
During his 16 years with the local CTE program, Fogg has seen it grow and adapt to include four academies at the high school level: Engineering and Construction Technology; Medical Science and Health Care Professionals; Business, Marketing and Entrepreneurship; and College Prep, along with a number of programs at the middle school level.
As these academies suggest, today’s CTE programs are vastly different from what was formerly known as vocational education, he indicated.
“It’s not just trades, but lifelong skills that can help students along the way,” Fogg said.
He brings a unique perspective to the director’s position since he has gained experience with both the teaching and administrative aspects of the CTE program.
“I have been part of the actual teaching, where I train students for college and career readiness,” he said. “To start as a teacher and work my way up, I have been the program grow. … I have seen us expand on the emerging careers within our region.”
As careers and technology continue to evolve, the local CTE program continues to adapt to prepare students for adult life.
“We are now in the process of change,” Fogg said. “We are evaluating programs to see where we are, what students want to see and how to prepare. We are looking to the career exploratory side to help students determine their career.”
Building and expanding upon relationships with the local community college, businesses and industry will be an important part of the process to adapt the CTE program to meet today’s needs.
“We will foster more relationships with businesses and industry and the community to help students have more work-learn opportunities,” Fogg said. “We are working with Vance-Granville Community College to possibly expand the Career & College Promise program.”
Continuing to adapt the CTE program to meet the needs of today’s students involves strengthening opportunities for middle school students.
“We are trying to change with the thoughts of the students and see where they want to go,” Fogg said. “We want to build out the middle school program so that students can explore careers.”
For Fogg, the career exploration will help students decide which of the county’s three high schools to attend based upon their educational and career goals.
He described his CTE career as rewarding. It means everything when former students thank him for not only the opportunities made possible through the program, but also for believing in them.
Comments like these mean that the local CTE program has been successful. As program director, Fogg wants to see the program continue to adapt so that the students of today and tomorrow will also find success.
