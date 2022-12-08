Ivanka Trump took a trip to Littleton Tuesday to give nutritious food to families for Giving Tuesday.
Trump, alongside non-profit Ripe Revival, visited the area to give fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need. Trump’s giving Tuesday began by visiting a ‘seventh-generation’ farm in North Carolina before traveling to the area.
While in Littleton, Trump spoke with students of Littleton Academy while passing out vouchers that were used to shop at Ripe Revival’s ‘mobile market’ – a bus that supplied the food given.
Trump shared the journey on her Instagram story, posting pictures with students as well as some statistics about food insecurity.
Some of Trump’s photos from the trip were captioned: “On this Giving Tuesday, I joined @riperevival to distribute their beautiful, locally sourced fresh and nutritious produce to families in need in rural North Carolina.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.