Warren County is continuing work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division to look into transit-oriented development planning initiatives involving the S-Line route in North Carolina. The S-Line is a rail line connecting areas from Richmond, Va., to Tampa, Fla.
A design workshop and public open house will be held on Thursday, June 16, and will allow the community to provide input into developing a vision for transit as part of the S-Line Transit-Oriented Development Study. Community members will be encouraged help the designers generate ideas during the design workshops.
The design workshop will be a floating event held from 1-4 p.m. that will allow community members to share their own ideas and feedback.
A floating public open house event, which will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. will allow the community to learn more about the vision for the S-Line Rail Corridor in Norlina.
Both the workshop and public open house will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy 158 Business East, Warrenton.
Families are welcome to join, with opportunities in a “Kids Zone” for children to participate as well.
The state of North Carolina’s S-Line project includes six other communities in the region that fall along a 95-mile-long section of the S-Line rail corridor, including Apex, Franklinton, Henderson, Raleigh, Sanford, Wake Forest and Youngsville.
Transit-oriented development has a goal to connect communities and public spaces by increasing accessibility without having to rely on a personal vehicle. An important aspect of this study is public engagement.
More information about the S-Line Transit Oriented Development Study can be found online at https://www.ncdot.gov/divisions/rail/s-line-study.
For more information, contact Charla Duncan, Warren County director of Community and Economic Development, at 252-257-3115 or by email at charladuncan@warrencountync.gov.
