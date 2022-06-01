When Travis and Sandra White purchased the former Community Motor Service building in Norlina in 1985, Travis was in the dairy service business. As that industry declined, the Whites adapted by developing a new venture which grew into White’s Hardware & Nursery.
In the dairy service business, Travis handled dairy distribution supplies and equipment for farmers in eastern North Carolina. He also constructed barns, and installed and repaired equipment. Sandra kept the books.
They needed a place to store the supplies and equipment and made the decision to purchase the former Community Motor Service building, a service station which also sold gas. The building featured three bays in the front and a garage at the back. Today, customers can imagine where the bays were by noticing the poles that remain from that earlier time.
After some time, the dairy industry declined, and the Whites decided that it would be best to utilize the building they had purchased for a new business venture.
They chose to operate a nursery with eight greenhouses, germinating vegetable and flower seeds. The Whites also sold Christmas trees and poinsettias, devoting an entire greenhouse to poinsettias alone.
After a while, they added fishing tackle and hunting supplies. Later, they gradually added hardware. The former service station offered plenty of room to offer a range of products. Over the years, hardware grew to become a major portion of the business.
The plant portion of the business also thrived — until the 20-inch snow in 2000. The weight of the snow crushed the greenhouses, and the Whites didn’t rebuild.
Today, White’s Hardware & Nursery may not have greenhouses, but it offers a range of products to help customers maintain their homes and yards: lawnmower parts, blades and belts; general hardware ranging from rope, chain and drill bits to plumbing pipe, and more. The business also offers vegetable plants in the spring and fall.
Multiple generations of Travis and Sandra’s family have worked at White’s Hardware and Nursery, including their children and grandchildren. Many family members obtain their first work experience there
White’s Hardware & Nursery now follows a schedule of operation running from spring through late fall. Sandra described the customer response when the business reopens for the season each year as being like that of an open house.
“Everybody wants to come in a give big hugs,” she said.
In addition to customers from Warren and surrounding counties, people visiting Warren County from as far away as New York State stop by White’s Hardware & Nursery to pick up things they can’t find where they live.
Travis and Sandra count among their customers multiple generations of the same families.
“They will say, ‘Do you remember my grandfather? I would always come in with him,’” Sandra said.
Because the business is situated on U.S. 1 near its intersection with Hwy. 158/401, people unfamiliar with the area stop and ask for directions.
Local residents visit White’s Hardware & Nursery not only when they need something for the house or yard, but also to spend a little time visiting with friends. Travis and Sandra have a stool ready and waiting for them.
The Whites loves being able to provide products that people need in a close-knit community where they count their customers among their friends. It the customers they look forward to seeing every spring when they reopen.
“We would not be here if it were not for our local and loyal customers,” Sandra said. “Having a business in a small town, when you are gone during the winter and time gets closer to when we are getting ready to come back, what we look forward to the most is the people, our people.”
