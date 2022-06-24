Emma Young, a rising fifth-grader at Norlina Christian School, has always loved art. She recently put that artistic talent to use helping the community by holding an art show and silent auction on June 10 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Warren County.
Young, the daughter of Jason and Kimberly Young, was inspired to help the local organization because of the difference that a Boys & Girls Club made in her mother’s life. Kimberly talked to her daughter about what the organization meant to her, and Emma wanted to plan a fundraising project and raise awareness about the organization.
“She loves art,” Kimberly said. “What better idea would it be to let her do her art and use it for a good cause?”
Emma spent two months using watercolors, tempera paint and pastels to create works of art that featured a range of subjects: flowers, trees, a sailboat, a father and daughter standing on a dock, fruit, a night sky with the moon, flamingos, a cat and more.
When it was time for the art show and silent auction, she was ready with a collection of works. Kimberly described her daughter as usually shy, but said that Emma eagerly talked about each work of art to her audience.
“She really enjoyed talking to people at the event,” Kimberly said.
Also participating in the recent event were CEO Donyell “DJ” Jones and Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Robinson of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina, who provided information about the organization and the program offered for Warren County youth.
“We wanted to put their faces in front of the people and help the community get to know them,” Kimberly said.
The art show and silent auction raised about $700, and Emma enjoyed the experience.
“It was one of the most fund days I ever had,” she said.
Emma hopes to be able to hold another art show and silent auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Warren County in the future.
In the meantime, she and her parents are excited about the opportunities that the organization offers for local youth. Kimberly is volunteering with the local Boys & Girls Club, which continues to grow.
Jones indicated that while Boys & Girls Clubs continue to recover from the pandemic, a partnership with Warren County Schools allowed the program to be offered at Mariam Boyd Elementary School during the past school year. Plans for the fall call for an afterschool program to be offered at Mariam Boyd and Northside.
Jones is grateful for Emma’s support.
“Boys & Girls Clubs wants to extend a huge thank you to Jason, Kimberly and Emma Young for hosting a fabulous art event in support of our organization,” he said. “The opportunity to share our mission and engage individuals in the local community was invaluable.”
Jones was also grateful for the opportunity to help the community learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs,
“We understand that positively impacting our kids takes a collective effort, and the conversation with those in attendance was appreciated,” he said. “We fell that through the event, our Boys & Girls Clubs family grew, and we look forward to even more opportunities to engage others in the community.”
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs in Warren County or to learn about how you can support the local club, contact DJ jones at 919-690-0036, Ext. 101 or email djones@bgcncnc.com.
