Macon native Kendra Ellis will be returning to her home community on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to conduct The Roadmap to Home Ownership workshop at 6 p.m. at Perfecting Praise Ministries, located at 205-B Center St., Norlina.
Ellis, a part of The Charity Group brokered by eXp, was raised in Macon and graduated from Warren County High School, where she was a member of the Dynamic Marching Machine.
With a career in the health care field, she has served as a surgical technologist for the past five years with a specialty in orthopedic surgery and GI procedures.
After moving to Raleigh in 2017, Ellis pursued her longtime interest in real estate and earned her real estate license.
Ellis might have lived in the Triangle area for several years now, but she maintains a strong connection with the Warren County community and local residents. When fellow Dynamic Marching Machine alum Bishop J. Terrell Alston, pastor of Perfecting Praise Ministries, asked her about conducting a home buying workshop, there was no question about whether she would return home to hold one.
“I told him I would love to do a real estate information session,” Ellis said.
She said that the workshop will be exactly what the name implies, a roadmap to homeownership. The event will feature lending tips from the Sherry Riano Team at First Heritage Mortgage and information from credit repair specialist Mandell Edwards.
Ellis, who will host the workshop, will provide an overview of steps toward becoming a homeowner, everything from selecting a real estate agent to closing.
“I will cover the A to Z of the home buying process,” she said.
The Sherry Riano Team will outline the lending process. Mandell Edwards will provide credit tips, including credit restoration, maintaining your credit score and how to prepare for the home ownership process from a credit perspective.
Speakers will include question-and-answer segments to allow participants to obtain more information. There also will be opportunities to sign up for some services during the event.
The workshop is free of charge to the public. There is no preregistration. For more information, email kendra@thecharitygroupnc.com or prefectingpraisemin@gmail.com; or call 252-701-0026.
