The Warren County NAACP will host a Candidates’ Forum Webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in preparation for this year’s municipal elections.
The virtual Meet the Candidates Forum is planned in an attempt to help citizens make informed voting decisions for the towns of Warrenton, Norlina and Macon. Election Day is Nov. 2, and early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Join the virtual forum via Zoom with the webinar ID 946 2060 6379 and the passcode 767994. Click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/94620606379?pwd=WFVBVHlubUdwVnE0TEtOMnBXS3VOdz09 and use the same passcode.
Dial-in based on current location at +1 929 205 6099, +1 301 715 8592, +1 312 626 6799, +1 669 900 6833, +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with the webinar ID of 946 2060 6379 and passcode: 767994.
