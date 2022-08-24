Wildlife rehabilitators Anthony and Kristye Newell Steed of Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton are working to nurse a bald eagle back to health after the majestic bird was found on Ridgeway Warrenton Road a little over a week ago.
The large bird was picked up on Aug. 14 on Ridgeway Warrenton Road near the bridge. The eagle was the fourth that the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center picked up this year. In the spring, an eagle with a broken wing was found near Wise Baptist Church. Also during the spring months, the Steeds picked up an eagle at Lake Gaston and one in Granville County. Two recovered at Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The third was taken to a raptor center in Wilmington
The eagle that the Steeds picked up last week could not fly. However, the first step in the rehabilitation process involved given the bird time to rest to recover from the shock of its experience.
Kristye and Anthony also had to make sure that the eagle was eating in order to rebuild its strength. The bird started off with a meal of raw chicken. The typical diet for eagle recuperating at Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center includes rabbits, squirrels and deer meet. In addition, people often bring catfish to help feed the eagles, Kristye noted.
This week, she reported that the eagle is doing well and is eating well. Plans for this week include a trip to the veterinarian for X-rays. Otherwise, the rehabilitation process will continue.
In continuing Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the Steeds are carrying on the legacy of Kristye’s father, longtime wildlife rehabilitator Frank Newell. Over the course of his career, he rehabilitated animals of many species, including bald eagles.
Kristye said that the bald eagle was one of her father’s favorite animals, not only for its symbolism as the national bird, but also for its strength and majesty.
This week should give Kristye and Anthony a better idea of when the eagle they recently picked up might be ready to soar majestically once again.
