Vance-Granville Community College values your opinion!
VGCC desires to be a catalyst in developing strong communities where everyone can experience a fulfilling quality of life. We do that through educating, inspiring, and supporting a diverse community of learners to achieve professional and personal success.
Your feedback is integral to meeting the needs of our students, business and industry, and community. Please plan to join the College for an evening with President Rachel Desmarais and partner with us to further our mission, vision, and goals.
The College will hold its Warren Community Engagement Night on Thursday, September 7, 6 – 7:30 p.m., at the Warren County Armory Civic Center (501 US Hwy 158 Bus E, Warrenton, NC 27589). Attendees will be asked to engage in strategic planning activities and make recommendations about various areas of the institution. Light refreshments will be served.
All local residents are invited, but attendance at each event is limited. Please choose one to attend and RSVP by visiting www.vgcc.edu. Direct any questions to 252-738-3227.
