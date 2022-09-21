The phrase, “like father, like son,” can apply to George R. Kearney, Jr. of Kearney’s Auto Sales and Service, Inc. near Warrenton in more ways than one.
His father, George R. “Roy” Kearney, Sr., established the business, located on Hwy. 58 near Warrenton, more than 70 years ago in a building next to his home. George Jr., affectionately known as Roy Jr., grew up helping his father with chores around the shop. When he was older, George Sr. taught him how to fix an automobile transmission.
Today, George Jr. carries on Kearney’s Auto Sales and Service, Inc. with a feeling of pride that he is able to continue his father’s legacy and with a sense of gratitude that he can help people, whether their cars need tune-ups or something goes wrong.
George Sr. opened Kearney’s Auto around 1950 in a building which was formerly a dance hall. Several members of the Kearney family have helped at the business in various roles over the years, including George Sr.’s wife, Mable, and Bryon Kearney, who was an engineer.
Kearney’s Auto played an important part in George Jr.’s life from an early age. You spend a lot of time at your father’s vehicle service business when your house is next door. After school each day, George Jr. helped his father by putting up tools and sweeping floors.
When George Jr. was 15, his father bought a 1953 Chevrolet with a bad transmission. That was no problem. George Sr. took the transmission out and showed his son how to fix it. That car was sold when someone expressed an interest.
Later, George Sr. bought a 1957 Chevrolet with nothing but the frame. There was no engine and no rear end.
“I had to go to work on that,” George Jr. said.
That car needed an engine and transmission, and other work, which George Jr. completed. George Sr. must have been impressed because his son began helping out at Kearney’s Auto more and more.
In fact, the only time when George Jr. didn’t work at Kearney’s Auto was from 1979-1983, when he worked at Kearney Olds Cadallic, a car dealership owned by his uncle in Williamsburg, Va.
“That was the only time I worked at another place. I never worked in a factory,” George Jr. said. “I’ve never done any kind of job but automotive.”
After working with his uncle for a few years, George Jr. returned home to Kearney’s Automotive. George Sr. continued to work there until he passed away in 2010 after 60 years at the business he started.
Kearney’s Auto kept going as George Jr. continued his father’s business. The father and son duo saw changes over the years, not only in automobiles, but in services at the family business. At one time, Kearney’s Auto sold gasoline — when it was 28 or 32 cents per gallon. For many years, George Jr. handled towing for the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
However, one thing has not changed: a focus on helping people with their automotive service needs, when routine or emergency. Kearney’s Auto offers such services as tune-ups, transmissions, brakes and engine installation.
Residents of the local area, including Norlina, Warrenton, Henderson and Louisburg, make up much of the customer base. However, people who grew up in Warren County who have moved as far away as New Jersey and New York make a point to have their cars serviced at Kearney’s Auto. Just last week, a customer called from Raleigh to have a transmission refurbished.
In a number of cases, George Jr. has assisted multiple generations of the same family.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘My granddaddy used to get his car fixed here,’” he said.
Kearney’s Auto has always been an important part of George Jr.’s life, and that continues today as he carries on his father’s legacy.
“I like helping the community,” George Jr. said. “I have some good people I work for around here.”
