Warren County Schools has announced a revised schedule for when each grade will return to the classroom for in-person learning.
The following students will return to class March 15-19: pre-kindergarten through grade 3, grades 6, 9 and 10, and all self-contained Exceptional Children classes.
The following students will return March 22-26: Grades 4, 5, 7, 8, 11 and 12.
All students will be divided into two groups: A or B. Group A will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesday. They will have remote learning for the rest of the week.
Group B will be in person on Thursdays and Fridays. They will have remote learning the rest of the week.
Warren Early College High School will remain in virtual learning to align with Vance-Granville Community College.
The revised schedule is available in the Live Feed section on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.