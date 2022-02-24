Milano’s Italian restaurant in downtown Warrenton is preparing to open in the next few months at its new location and is holding an art competition in order to showcase the work of local artists on its walls.
Submissions of hangable art in all mediums is now being accepted based on the theme Italy. Original entries must be no larger than a sheet of poster paper with the artist’s name and age on the back. Age categories are: 5-8, 9-11, 12-15, 16-18 and adult.
Submissions should be dropped off at Citizens Insurance & Bonding Co., Inc., 116 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Winners will receive Milano’s gift certificates and will be announced at the grand re-opening planned this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.