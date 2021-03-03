Mariam Boyd Elementary School Exceptional Children’s teacher and Individualized Education Program chairwoman Kirby Alston has been honored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as an Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator.
Those who provide services in public school Exceptional Children’s Programs typically are honored during an annual Educator of Excellence celebration. However, because the annual Conference on Exceptional Children was not held, the NC Department of Public Instruction moved to a virtual recognition process.
According to the DPI, its Exceptional Children Division encouraged Exceptional Children Program directors and coordinators throughout the state to recognize Exceptional Children personnel within their districts as Extraordinarily Exceptional Educators. Personnel who could be considered include educators, related service personnel and special education support staff providing services to students with disabilities.
She was previously honored as a 2017 Teacher of Excellence for Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children Department.
Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children’s Programs Director Shana Brown praised Alston for the rapport she has developed with teaching colleagues, parents and the community, and for development strong bonds with her students.
“Ms. Alston builds strong relationships with students through her focus on joy and kindness in the classroom,” Brown said. “Her lessons and class activities are learner-centered, with high expectations for all.”
Brown added that Brown’s dedication extends beyond the classroom setting.
“Besides fulfilling her duties in the classroom and documenting IEP paperwork impeccably, she is always ready to support other EC teachers in the school.”
A Warren County native, Alston is the daughter of Jasper and Barbara E. Alston. She graduated from Warren County High School and earned a degree in Special Education from Elizabeth City State University.
Alston has spent her 15-year career in education in Warren County, where she taught at Warren County High School before coming to Mariam Boyd.
Her career in education developed from a longtime interest in teaching, especially in working with people with special needs.
“I enjoy this population, seeing their growth and the smiles on their faces when they pick up new concepts,” Alston said.
Because students learn in different ways, Alston adapts her way of teaching to meet their needs.
“Sometimes it takes a special effort to teach a new concept,” she said.
For Alston, everything is worth the effort when she watches her students’ faces light up with joy. She loves seeing their pride and excitement when they succeed in something they have been working on for some time.
Because Alston teaches boys and girls from the time they enter elementary school until they leave for sixth grade, she and her students form a family bond. She considers this sense of family not only important in the classroom, but also in her interaction with parents.
“Their babies are my babies,” Alston said. “I want parents to feel comfortable bringing their questions and concerns and that I will treat their child like my own.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented times for educators in Warren County, and across the state and nation. Once again, Alston adapted methods of teaching to meet the needs of her students during virtual learning.
For example, she developed packets with everything students would need for hands-on activities she and the students can work on together during virtual learning. Alston developed the packets based upon the needs and education goals for each student. In addition, music time for singing songs remains a favorite part of the school day for students. Technological software geared toward students provides an additional learning tool.
As Mariam Boyd’s IEP chairwoman, Alston enjoys providing support for her fellow teachers and serving as a liaison between Exceptional Children Program staff members and the school’s leadership team
Alston learned that she was named an Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator a couple of weeks ago.
“I was honored, but very shocked,” she said. “It is a great honor to receive the award this year with COVID-19 and virtual learning. It has been a challenging year.”
Alston expressed appreciation for the support of Brown, Mariam Boyd Principal Katrinka Brewer, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young and the Warren County district.
Brewer described Alston as an outstanding teacher.
“We are so proud of Kirby Alston,” Brewer said. “She is passionate about her students and has the highest expectations for them. She encourages and motivates them to do their best always.”
She described Alston as a “huge asset” to Mariam Boyd.
“She is a team player on our staff and always has an encouraging word and a positive attitude,” Brewer said.
