Green Rural Redevelopment, Inc., Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and the Genesis Project will hold a COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center located at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The day-long event brings free COVID-19 testing, free groceries for families and free personal protection equipment to the residents of Warren County.
Broadening its commitment to the health and wellbeing of local residents, GRRO’s Healing Hearts @ Home Program formed a community health initiative partnership with other organizations and agencies serving the county: Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, Duke Health, Warren County Public Health, Groundwater Solutions, Inc. (Genesis Project), Warren County and the Warren County Branch of the NAACP.
To further help people impacted by the Coronavirus, Warren County residents who are tested at the event will also receive free groceries, PPE and access to a range of support services. Testing and distributions will be provided through drive-up service, with minimal or no contact, in accordance with all precautions recommended for the prevention of the spread of the virus.
